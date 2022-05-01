Fleming (2-3) was charged with the loss Sunday against Minnesota after surrendering six runs (five earned) on five hits across 3.2 innings. He had one strikeout and three walks.

The left-hander threw 53 of his 77 pitches for strikes and delivered first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 19 hitters he faced, but he was unable to take advantage of that success early in the count. Fleming issued only three walks over his first four outings of the season, but he doubled that total Sunday. It's been tough going early in the campaign with a 6.32 ERA and 1.85 WHIP across 15.2 innings. The 25-year-old lines up to pitch next weekend in Seattle, though it's unclear if Tampa Bay will utilize him as a traditional starter or have him follow an opener.