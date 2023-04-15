Fleming allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out one over 3.1 innings Saturday against Toronto.

Fleming followed opener Calvin Faucher and Trevor Kelley as the bulk hurler for the Rays, and he wasn't at his best. The southpaw walked in a run with a free pass to George Springer in the sixth and gave up another on an Alejandro Kirk single. The 26-year-old was strong against Boston with four innings of shutout baseball Monday, but wasn't close to as effective against the Toronto lineup. Fleming will likely work in a similar role at some point next week.