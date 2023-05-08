Fleming allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out one over five innings during Sunday's 8-7 win over the Yankees in extras.

As expected, Fleming served as a bulk reliever after Javy Guerra handled the first inning. Fleming was able to complete five frames, his second most this year, but he surrendered a season-high six runs, including his first two home runs, and saw his ERA ballon from 3.18 to 4.55. Tyler Glasnow (oblique) recently completed his first of three rehab outings, so Fleming should handle a similar long-relief role for at least one more turn through the rotation.