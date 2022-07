The Rays placed Fleming (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The oblique injury which shortened Fleming's relief outing Monday against Boston will sideline him through the All-Star break. Even once healthy, the lefty may not pitch many innings for the Rays in their Wild Card chase if he doesn't improve upon his 6.84 ERA and 1.97 WHIP.