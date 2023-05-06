Fleming will take the mound in relief behind opening pitcher Javy Guerra in Sunday's contest versus the Yankees, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Fleming will be making his return to the mound following a foot contusion he suffered in his last outing Tuesday against the Pirates, which forced him to exit the contest. The left-hander threw a bullpen session Friday and is expected to be able to handle the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay on Sunday. Fleming has appeared in six games this season, including one start, producing a 3.18 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 22.2 innings.