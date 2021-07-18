Fleming (7-5) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He also struck out two and hit a batter.

The young left-hander had his worst outing as a big-leaguer yet, allowing a pair of home runs in same-handed confrontations with Joc Pederson and Freddie Freeman for part of the damage. Atlanta bats were able to square up consistently against Fleming, considering Kevan Smith, opposing starter Max Fried, Ozzie Albies and Guillermo Heredia all laced doubles off him as well. Fleming will look to regroup and bounce back in his next turn, which will likely come Thursday or Friday versus Cleveland.