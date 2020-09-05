Fleming (3-0) allowed four runs on seven hits over five innings in a win over the Marlins on Friday. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.

This was not Fleming's best performance -- he gave up a pair of homers -- but his offense and bullpen picked him up and carried the lefty to his third win. A fifth-round pick in 2017, Fleming only throws around 90 mph with his fastball and never cracked even 7.0 K/9 at any stop in the minors. All that contact leaves the door open for some blowups, but Fleming is enjoying a lot of success through three big-league starts, has good control and the team context is a big plus in his favor. Up next is a home start against the Red Sox.