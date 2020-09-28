Fleming (5-0) tossed six scoreless innings to pick up the win Sunday against the Phillies, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six.

It marked the longest outing of the season for the southpaw, who has served as both a starter and long reliever this season. His six punch outs marked a season high. Fleming finishes the regular season with a perfect 5-0 record to go along with a strong 2.78 ERA. It's unclear when Fleming could pitch next, but he should figure into Tampa Bay's postseason plans in some form.