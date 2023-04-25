Fleming is expected to receive more of an opportunity with the Rays following the demotion of Taj Bradley to Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's not clear whether it will mean traditional starts and/or bulk relief appearances for the left-hander. Fleming has done both this season, making four appearances which have all been at least three innings. It's not a role which is likely to lead to fantasy value.
