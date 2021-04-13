The Rays plan to recall Fleming from their taxi squad to start or serve as a bulk reliever Wednesday against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Fleming will fill the rotation spot that opened up when Chris Archer (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list over the weekend. Whether he starts or serves as a bulk reliever, Fleming will be in line to cover the majority of the innings for the Rays on Wednesday, giving him the most realistic chance of factoring into the decision. He posted an impressive 2.78 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over his seven outings as a rookie in 2020, but a 1.4 HR/9 and 13.8 K-BB% suggest he wasn't quite as dominant as the ERA would normally indicate.