Fleming left Tuesday's game against the Pirates after taking a comebacker off his leg, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. He allowed one run over 3.2 innings with three walks and one strikeout before exiting.

Fleming threw a couple of warmup pitches after taking a a Ke'Bryan Hayes liner off his leg, but he was unable to continue. Colin Poche has taken over to pitch in Fleming's absence.

