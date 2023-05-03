Fleming left Tuesday's game against the Pirates after taking a comebacker off his leg, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. He allowed one run over 3.2 innings with three walks and one strikeout before exiting.
Fleming threw a couple of warmup pitches after taking a a Ke'Bryan Hayes liner off his leg, but he was unable to continue. Colin Poche has taken over to pitch in Fleming's absence.
More News
-
Rays' Josh Fleming: Diagnosed with foot contusion•
-
Rays' Josh Fleming: Working behind opener Tuesday•
-
Rays' Josh Fleming: Sharp as bulk reliever•
-
Rays' Josh Fleming: Set to follow Faucher on Wednesday•
-
Rays' Josh Fleming: In line for opportunity•
-
Rays' Josh Fleming: Deployed in long relief Wednesday•