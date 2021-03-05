Fleming, who was credited with the win in a Grapefruit League victory over the Pirates on Wednesday, was particularly effective during his one clean inning, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. "They were coming out swinging the bat, being ultra-aggressive, but he was able to throw that sinker into lefties and jam them," catcher Mike Zunino said. "He naturally fills the strike zone up but misses barrels. We're right where he left last season, which is a great spot."

Fleming has already been praised by manager Kevin Cash this spring for his competitiveness, and the left-hander impressed with his play last season while managing a 2.78 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over his first 32.1 innings of big-league action. Fleming is seemingly on track for opening the season in a bullpen role again, and he flashed his ability to avoid hard contact with his sinker by inducing weak contact on a popout and groundout before getting the same-handed Tony Wolters on a called third strike.