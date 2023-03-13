Fleming is in contention for the fifth spot in the starting rotation while Tyler Glasnow (oblique) is sidelined, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fleming struggled in his spring training debut, surrendering six earned runs on six hits across only one inning. Since, he hasn't allowed an earned run across six innings, maintaining a 3:0 K:BB in that span. Fleming also stretched out to three frames in his last outing, so he should be able to handle a normal starter's workload by the time the regular season begins. Luis Patino and Yonny Chirinos are also in consideration for the rotation while Glasnow remains sidelined.