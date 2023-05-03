An MRI and CT scan taken of Fleming's left foot came back negative, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It confirms the initial suspicion that Fleming escaped with merely a bruise when he had to leave an appearance Tuesday after being hit by a liner. He will try to play catch Thursday as he tries to figure out when he'll be ready for his next outing. It appears the lefty will avoid the injured list.
