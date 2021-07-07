Fleming (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Although Collin McHugh will serve as the opener in Wednesday's nightcap, Fleming will likely serve as the primary pitcher after he spent just over the minimum amount of time on the injured list with a right calf strain. The lefty has made 13 appearances (six starts) for the Rays this year, and he's posted a 3.39 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 66.1 innings. Left-hander Ryan Sherriff was sent down in a corresponding move.