The Rays recalled Fleming from their alternate training site Wednesday.
Fleming will slot into Tampa Bay's rotation for Wednesday's game against the Rangers as a replacement for Chris Archer (forearm), who was placed on the 10-day injured list over the weekend. As a rookie last season, the 24-year-old southpaw worked as a traditional starter and as a bulk reliever, but manager Kevin Cash suggested that Fleming would fill the former role Wednesday. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Cash said Fleming is built up to handle five or six innings, so if he's performing well, the southpaw should be able to pitch at least half the game before turning things over to the bullpen.
More News
-
Rays' Josh Fleming: In line to pitch Wednesday•
-
Rays' Josh Fleming: Candidate for rotation fill-in•
-
Rays' Josh Fleming: Misses out on Opening Day roster•
-
Rays' Josh Fleming: Strong late push for spot•
-
Rays' Josh Fleming: Looks good while notching win•
-
Rays' Josh Fleming: Focused on improving cutter, curve•