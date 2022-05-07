Fleming was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday.
Fleming served as the primary pitcher Friday against the Mariners and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one in 2.2 innings. After posting a 6.38 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 18.1 innings over six appearances (two starts) in the majors, the southpaw will attempt to sort things out in the minors. The Rays haven't indicated who will take Fleming's place in the rotation, but Ralph Garza will likely be a candidate after he was recalled Saturday.