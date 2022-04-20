Fleming (2-1) got the win Tuesday after pitching 3.1 innings out of the bullpen, surrendering three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two in the victory over the Cubs.

Fleming followed Matt Wisler who opened the game Tuesday, giving up three earned runs for the second straight outing. All of the damage against him in the bottom of the fourth frame as he gave up an RBI double to Frank Schwindel before Patrick Wisdom scored him on a long ball, narrowing the Rays lead to 4-3. Fleming produced a 5.09 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 104.1 innings in 2021 and he's put together a similar 5.40 ERA and and 1.60 WHIP over 10 frames to start 2022.