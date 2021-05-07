Fleming (2-3) was credited with his second victory in a win over the Angels on Thursday, allowing three earned runs on his six hits and a walk. He struck out three.

Fleming got his 15 outs on a relatively efficient 67 pitches, with his one big mistake coming in the form of a Shohei Ohtani two-run home run that he allowed in his first inning on the hill. The versatile southpaw has yet to allow more than three earned runs in any one outing, and Thursday's performance leaves his ERA and WHIP at a solid 2.81 and 1.13, respectively.