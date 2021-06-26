Fleming was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Fleming served as the primary pitcher in Friday's game against the Angels, and he allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in 3.2 innings. However, he apparently sustained a calf injury during the no-decision and will miss at least 10 days as a result. However, the southpaw is hopeful that he won't be forced to miss much time, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Louis Head was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.