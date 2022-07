Fleming is expected to work as the Rays' primary pitcher out of the bullpen behind opener Matt Wisler in Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though he won't be awarded the starting nod, Fleming will essentially be taking Jeffrey Springs' spot in the rotation after Springs was moved to the 15-day injured list Sunday with lower right leg tightness. Over 23.1 innings with the big club this season, Fleming has posted a 6.17 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB.