The Rays selected Fleming's contract from their alternate site ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Tampa Bay cleared a spot for Fleming on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster by designating reliever Sean Gilmartin for assignment. The 24-year-old Fleming will be making his MLB debut Sunday and could be facing a limited pitch count, so he may not make for the most appealing target in DFS contests. His season-long fantasy upside may also be limited, as Fleming is a candidate to return to the alternate site after the start with Charlie Morton (shoulder) seemingly on track to come off the 10-day injured list next week to reclaim a spot in the Tampa Bay rotation.