Fleming (4-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Mets on Monday, allowing an earned run on three hits and a walk over three innings while recording two strikeouts. He also hit a batter.

The southpaw functioned as the bulk reliever Monday, following opener Peter Fairbanks and Ryan Thompson, who covered the first 2.2 innings between them. Fleming threw 22 of 32 pitches for strikes, and although he allowed the Mets' only run of the night in the form of a Jeff McNeil infield single, he was credited with the win as a trio of his bullpen mates subsequently kept New York off the scoreboard. Fleming had a rough start to September while allowing seven earned runs on 13 hits and two walks across 9.1 innings to the Marlins and Red Sox, but he's bounced back to yield just Monday's run over the 6.2 frames encompassing his last two trips to the mound.