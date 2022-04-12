Fleming is expected to enter the Rays' rotation for Thursday's game against the Athletics and will likely work behind an opening pitcher, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Luis Patino (oblique) exiting early in Monday's 13-2 loss to Oakland and becoming the third member of the Rays' projected Opening Day rotation to hit the injured list, Fleming will be needed for at least one "spot start," even if he may not technically start Thursday's game. The southpaw wasn't available Monday after making an extended relief appearance in his season debut Saturday, when he struck out five Orioles over 3.1 scoreless frames. Fleming tossed 38 pitches in that outing, so the Rays could feel comfortable with extending his workload to around 50-to-60 pitches when he toes the rubber again Thursday. Breaking Fleming into the pitching schedule for the series finale with the Athletics will allow the Rays to grant Drew Rasmussen and Corey Kluber an extra day of rest between starts.