Fleming (elbow) was activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Fleming had been sideliend since early June with elbow issues, but he avoided surgery and has been pitching in rehab games for three weeks. He only struck out six batters in 11 innings across his four rehab appearances, but that's par for the course for a player who had an 11.6 percent strikeout rate prior to his injury. He'll likely factor into the mix as a bulk reliever or back-end starter, though that lack of whiffs limits his fantasy appeal, as does his career 4.86 ERA.