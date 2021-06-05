Fleming (5-4) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on 10 hits over seven innings as the Rays were downed 5-4 by the Rangers. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The lefty wasn't hit particularly hard, as only two of the 10 hits went for extra bases including a Joey Gallo solo shot in the fifth inning, but Fleming still came out on the wrong end of the decision in his longest outing of the year. He'll take a 3.44 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB through 52.1 innings into his next appearance.