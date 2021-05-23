Fleming is scheduled to work as a bulk reliever behind Michael Wacha (hamstring) in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though the Rays will be activating one of their Opening Day rotation members in Wacha from the injured list, the right-hander apparently isn't built up to handle a traditional starting role coming off a three-week absence. As such, Fleming is expected to cover the majority of the innings Sunday in what marks his first appearance in a week. Fleming turned in his best outing of the season last weekend against the Mets, striking out five and allowing just one baserunner over five scoreless frames en route to capturing his third win of the season.