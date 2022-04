Fleming will work in a bulk relief role Tuesday against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fleming has taken over the rotation spot vacated by Luis Patino (oblique), though he's set to follow Matt Wisler on Tuesday. Fleming has an impressive 11:1 K:BB across 6.2 innings this season, but he was tagged for three earned runs in his most recent outing. Assuming he is effective, Fleming should be able to work at least three frames and potentially more.