Fleming will serve as the primary pitcher in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fleming has served as a traditional starter in his two appearances this season, working 5.0 and 5.1 innings, respectively. He's been effective, maintaining 0.87 ERA with a 5:2 K:BB across 10.1 frames. While Fleming will lose the chance for a quality start, he could be in a strong position to earn his second win of the campaign.