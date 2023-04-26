Fleming is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind starter Calvin Faucher in Wednesday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin and Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times report.

Faucher built up to 46 pitches in his second start of the season last weekend against the White Sox and is returning to the hill on four days' rest, so he and Fleming could be used in more of a piggyback arrangement rather than an "opener"/"primary pitcher" pairing. In that same game against the White Sox, Fleming came on in relief of Faucher to strike out three batters over three scoreless innings, but he didn't factor into the decision. Another 3-to-4-inning workload could be on tap for Fleming on Wednesday.