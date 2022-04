Fleming is expected to pitch behind opener Matt Wisler against the Mariners on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fleming also followed Wisler in his last outing but struggled versus the Cubs, as he allowed three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk over 3.1 innings, though he still picked up the win. Fleming has a 2.38 FIP and 13:2 K:BB across 10 frames this season, so he could be due for some positive regression.