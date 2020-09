Fleming is expected to follow opener Pete Fairbanks in Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Fleming surrender seven runs, including four homers, in his past two outings, so manager Kevin Cash will mix things up and utilize him behind an opener. The left-hander had a 1.74 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB over his first two starts and will try to regain that form Wednesday.