Fleming will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to start Wednesday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-hander has a 6.23 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 30.1 innings with the Rays this season, and he'll rejoin the big club for the final game of the regular season. Tampa Bay is already locked in to face the Guardians in the wild-card round Friday, so Fleming could have some extra leash compared to his previous outings.