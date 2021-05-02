Fleming (1-3) took the loss Saturday as the Rays were downed 3-1 by the Astros, giving up three runs on three hits and five walks over six innings while striking out four.

The southpaw had walked only four batters in 14.2 innings coming into the weekend, but Fleming had trouble finding the plate Saturday and tossed just 59 of 98 pitches for strikes. Despite the inefficiency, he did record his first quality start in four trips to the mound. Fleming will take a 2.18 ERA and 12:9 K:BB through 20.2 innings into his next outing.