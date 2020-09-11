Fleming allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five across 4.1 innings Thursday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Fleming allowed a pair of home runs that sunk his performance and accounted for all three of his earned runs. Though he has yet to take a loss, Fleming has allowed seven earned runs and 13 hits across his last 9.1 frames -- spanning two starts. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently projected to come Wednesday against Washington.