Fleming didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Astros, allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings of relief. He struck out two.

The left-hander entered the game in the third inning, taking over from opener Calvin Faucher, and while Fleming did an outstanding job stifling the Houston offense, Tampa Bay's bats were just as silent. He tossed 69 pitches (43 strikes) in his best performance of the season, and Fleming should continue to plug a hole in the Rays' rotation -- either as a bulk reliever behind an opener, or as a traditional starter -- until Tyler Glasnow (oblique) is ready to return. Fleming's still looking for his first win of 2023, but it should come quickly if he continues to pitch well, and he has a 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB through 19.1 innings.