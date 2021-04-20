Fleming (1-1) picked up the win Monday, giving up two hits and no walks over 5.1 scoreless innings in a 4-1 victory over the Royals. He struck out three.

The southpaw got the hook after only 65 pitches (46 strikes), but he was more than efficient enough to quality for the win. Fleming's lack of length or strikeouts does make him a somewhat dicey fantasy option, but there's a lot to like about a 0.87 ERA and 0.77 WHIP through his first 10.1 innings of the season, although it should be noted he was facing softer offenses in the Rangers and Royals. He'll next take the mound at home Sunday in a tougher test against Vladimir Guerrero and the Blue Jays.