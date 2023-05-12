Fleming is in line to work as a bulk reliever behind opener Trevor Kelley in Friday's game against the Yankees in New York, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Since re-entering the Tampa Bay rotation in late April, Fleming has made each of his last three appearances as a bulk reliever. In those three outings, Fleming has covered between 3.1 and six innings, pitching to a 4.40 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in that stretch while walking more batters (eight) than he's struck out (four). Though he's the most likely Rays pitcher to factor into any decision Friday, Fleming's recent form suggests he's not a reliable streaming option, especially on a day when all 30 teams are playing.