Fleming didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over four relief innings. He struck out two.

Entering the game in the third inning after Trevor Kelley was deployed as the opener, Fleming was handed a 2-1 lead but eventually gave up the tying run before exiting after 52 pitches (29 strikes). The southpaw has been erratic this season -- 11 of his 15 earned runs allowed have come in just two of his eight appearances -- and his 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 17:14 K:BB through 31.2 innings are far from enticing for fantasy GMs. Nonetheless, he'll continue to factor into the rotation mix, either as a traditional starter or a bulk reliever, due to all the injuries on the Rays' staff. His next turn is likely to come on the road next week against the Mets.