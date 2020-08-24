Manager Kevin Cash said that Fleming will remain in the rotation this week, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He lines up to start Friday's series opener in Miami.

The Rays recently lost Yonny Chirinos (elbow) for the season and aren't likely to get Charlie Morton (shoulder) back from the 10-day injured list until at least next week, so Fleming will get at least one more start after holding his own during his MLB debut over the weekend. The southpaw was credited with the win in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Blue Jays after holding Toronto to two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings.