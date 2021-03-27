Fleming recorded five strikeouts over 3.2 scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League win over the Red Sox on Friday, allowing a hit and a walk while hitting a batter.

The southpaw kept his spring ERA unblemished in another impressive outing, his fourth overall in exhibition play. Fleming now has an 8:1 K:BB and .107 BAA across 8.2 Grapefruit League frames, and although manager Kevin Cash isn't committing to any final decisions on his roster just yet, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports the 24-year-old has certainly put his best foot forward in the Rays' skipper's eyes. "He works so fast. He just attacks the zone. His stuff's good. He can really pitch," Cash said. "See how this shakes down here in the next couple days, certainly, but he's made every strong impression possible."