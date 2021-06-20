Fleming pitched 6.1 innings against Seattle on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

The left-hander looked to be in for a short outing after a second-inning grand slam by J.P. Crawford gave Seattle a 5-2 lead, but Fleming toughed out 6.1 innings and 110 pitches and ended up with a no-decision. He gave up five runs for the second time in his past three outings, though he had a four-inning, no-hit, no-run appearance between the two appearances. Fleming's lack of strikeouts -- he has fanned only 38 batters over 62.2 frames -- limit his fantasy appeal, but his 3.59 ERA and 1.07 WHIP are useful ratios. He has worked almost equally as a starter and bulk reliever this season, so it's unclear how he'll be deployed in his next outing.