Fleming (2-2) received the loss after allowing seven runs (none earned) on four hits, a walk, and a hit batsman in two innings of an 8-4 defeat Tuesday against Seattle.

For the second time this season, Fleming served as the primary pitcher after Matt Wisler opened the game. The lefty entered the game to begin the third inning and retired all three batters via groundouts. The wheels came off in the fourth inning as Fleming was hit hard and Tampa Bay committed costly errors on consecutive plays, leading to seven unearned runs. All in all, he faced 11 batters and needed 44 pitches to complete the frame. While some of the issues Tuesday could be pinned on the Rays' defense, Fleming has struggled this season, allowing 18 hits in 12 innings.