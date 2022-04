Fleming (1-1) took the loss after giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits across 3.1 innings during Thursday's 6-3 loss to Oakland. He struck out six and walked one.

Fleming replaced Luis Patino (oblique) in the rotation and threw a season-high 67 pitches. While he got into trouble in every inning, the 25-year-old displayed the potential to be a high-strikeout long reliever. Through 6.2 innings this season, Fleming has recorded 11 strikeouts and just one walk.