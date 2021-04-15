Fleming (0-1) allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rangers.

Fleming allowed only a solo home run to Nate Lowe, but didn't receive any run support and took the loss. He pitched well based on his ability to keep the ball on the ground, with nine of his 15 outs coming via groundout. This effort marked Fleming's first start of the season, and he projects to fill the fifth starter role in the Rays' rotation for the time being. Currently, he lines up to make his next start Monday at Kansas CIty.