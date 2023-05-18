Fleming did not factor in the decision against the Mets on Wednesday, pitching five scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Fleming worked in a traditional starting role for just the second time this season and delivered five shutout frames to counteract a strong start by opposing hurler Kodai Senga. Fleming's method of dominance was the opposite of Senga's -- he notched just four whiffs and two strikeouts to Senga's 18 and 12 -- but that helped him get through five frames on a modest 67 pitches. Fleming doesn't have the strikeout stuff to be a popular option in fantasy, though he's posted a decent 3.68 ERA through 36.2 innings on the campaign.