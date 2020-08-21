Fleming will start Saturday against Toronto, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The outing will be Fleming's major-league debut. It's not clear that he'll have the chance to stick in the rotation long-term even if he pitches well, however, as Charlie Morton appears to be working his way back from a shoulder issue. The 24-year-old lefty threw 148.2 innings in the two highest levels of the minors last season, posting a 3.57 ERA and a 4.4 percent walk rate but striking out just 17.7 percent of opposing batters.