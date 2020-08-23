Fleming (1-0) picked up the win in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out three.

After being promoted to the 28-man roster earlier Sunday, Fleming put together a solid outing in his MLB debut. The southpaw allowed a solo homer to Teoscar Hernandez in the second and a RBI single to Travis Shaw in the fourth. He worked around a double in the fifth and his day ended with the Rays trailing 2-0. Fortunately for the lefty, Tampa Bay plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth to leave him in line to pick up his first career win. With Charlie Morton (shoulder) expected to be activated from the injured list in the coming days, Fleming is a candidate to be sent back to the alternate training site, although he certainly showed he was capable of pitching in the big leagues Sunday.