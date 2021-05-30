Fleming is scheduled to serve as the Rays' bulk reliever Sunday against the Phillies when he enters the contest behind opener Collin McHugh, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay will presumably turn McHugh loose for 2-to-3 innings before giving way to Fleming, who is following an opener for his second turn through the rotation in a a row. Fleming has fared better as a traditional starter than a bulk reliever through four outings apiece in each role; he's posted a 1.69 ERA in 21.1 innings as a starter compared to a 4.19 ERA in 19.1 innings as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen.