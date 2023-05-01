Fleming is slated to work the bulk of the innings in relief behind opening pitcher Javy Guerra in Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fleming had followed Calvin Faucher in both of his last two turns as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen, but he'll enter the contest behind a new opener after Faucher was optioned to Triple-A Durham over the weekend. In his most recent outing April 26 against the Astros, Fleming covered a season-high six innings and struck out two while allowing no runs and permitting just five baserunners.